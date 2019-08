KINSTON (WNCT) – Sherten Apostel hit a pair of home runs to lead Down East to a 5-2 win over Fayetteville in game one of their three game series Tuesday night.

Game two of the set is set for Wednesday night.

Apostel hit a solo home run in the second inning, and then put the game away with a 2-run shot as a part of a 3-run eighth.