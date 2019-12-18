1  of  2
Area Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

Greenville NC (WNCT) – Wednesday marked national signing day across the country. The day that high school athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to play their respective sports at the next level.

Jaquaez Powell of SouthWest Edgecombe High School signed his NLI to play center at East Carolina University. Powell joins the 2020 recruiting class which includes twenty-five players. The center is one of five athletes to sign from North Carolina.

South Central High School had three athletes sign their National Letters of Intent. Brandon Hardy signed with Hampton University to play offensive tackle, Bethany Tart signed to swim at South Carolina and Xavier Meachem signed to pitch and play baseball at North Carolina A&T.

