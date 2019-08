AROUND THE AREA (WNCT) – High school football teams all around Eastern North Carolina opened practice on Thursday.

Several teams opted to practice early and missed the wave of afternoon thunderstorms.

Most teams will scrimmage the weekends of August 9th and August 16th before opening the regular season on August 23rd.

The most decorated and longest running high school football show in Eastern North Carolina, Touchdown Friday, debuts on August 23rd.