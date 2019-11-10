Arendall Parrott Academy Fall in Div. 1 8-Man State Championship

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Arendall Parrott Academy were once again in the NCISAA 8-Man Divison 1 state championship game. This Year the Patriots were taking on GRACE Christian.

The Patriots earlier this year faced off against GRACE Christian and won 51-36. Tonight though, the Eagles would take a 21-6 lead into halftime, but Parrot would storm back and score late to go down one 34-33. The Patriots would elect to go for two and the win but would be stopped.

GRACE Christian win the NCISAA 8-Man Division 1 State Championship 34-33