Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Arendall Parrott Academy Fall in Div. 1 8-Man State Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

9OYS Sports

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Arendall Parrott Academy were once again in the NCISAA 8-Man Divison 1 state championship game. This Year the Patriots were taking on GRACE Christian.

The Patriots earlier this year faced off against GRACE Christian and won 51-36. Tonight though, the Eagles would take a 21-6 lead into halftime, but Parrot would storm back and score late to go down one 34-33. The Patriots would elect to go for two and the win but would be stopped.

GRACE Christian win the NCISAA 8-Man Division 1 State Championship 34-33

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV