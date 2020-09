Kinston, NC (WNCT) – Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston is preparing for their NCISAA 8-Man football season. The Patriots are coming off of a state championship loss and are hoping to avenge their 2019 season with a state championship in 2020.

The Patriots are using the slogan “Unfinished Business” this season as they look to bounce back from a one-point loss to GRACE Christian in the Division 1 state championship game a year ago.