Aresco, Houston kick-off 9 on your side’s AAC Media Day coverage

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND (WNCT) – East Carolina football coach Mike Houston and American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco helped 9 On Your Side Sports kick off its coverage of the 2019 AAC Media Days Monday afternoon.

Monday of Media Days is highlighted by the annual clam bake, which features the league’s coaches, administrators and sponsors.

Houston and Aresco both went one-on-one with 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey Monday afternoon.

Tomorrow, the annual AAC preseason media rankings will be released. East Carolina is expected to be picked 5th in the East Division.