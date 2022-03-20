BUFFALO, NY. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen after defeating New Mexico State 53-48 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was a slow start for the Hogs offensively as they couldn’t get their shots to fall early on, but their defense came to play.

They forced the Aggies to turn the ball over 12 times in the first half and had eight steals as a team, five of them coming from JD Notae.

At the end of the first, Arkansas lead 26-17 over New Mexico State. It was the lowest number of points an opponent has scored on the Hogs in an NCAA Tournament game since 1941 when Arkansas played Wyoming.

The Hogs struggled to make their shots to start off the second half too, and the Aggies managed to tie things up with under nine minutes to go.

However, a little 6-0 run powered by a three from Stanley Umude and a dunk from Au’Diese Toney put the Razorbacks up 41-33 with six minutes left in the game.

The Hogs got into a tricky situation when JD Notae fouled out of the game with under two minutes to go.

However, Arkansas was still able to pull out the big win and punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.

The Hogs will face No. 1 seeded Gonzaga in their next matchup in San Francisco.