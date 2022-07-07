MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins ended up in another one-run game. However, this one ended up on the losing side as the Asheboro Zookeepers won, 5-4, to end the Marlis’ four-game win streak.

The Marlins (23-8 overall, 5-2 second half) dropped to second place behind the idle Wilson Tobs in second-half play. The Tobs host the Tri-City Chili Peppers and Morehead City travels to Holly Springs on Thursday. Both games are slated for 7 p.m.

Asheboro struck first in Wednesday’s game with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Morehead City answered right back with three runs of their own in large part because of the bottom of the lineup. Eight and nine hitters Braeden O’Shaugnessy and Colton Becker both picked up RBIs in the inning.

Leading 3-2 in the top of the seventh, the Zookeepers exploded for three runs off all-star reliever Logan Garza. Fellow all-star Trent Youngblood knotted the game at 3 with an RBI before leadoff batter Ryan Waldschmidt hit a go-ahead two-run blast.

Ben Miller answered back with a solo big fly of his own to trim the deficit to one run.

Asheboro was able to keep the Marlins scoreless in the final two frames to decide the game.