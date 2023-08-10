GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday night, Max R. Joyner Family Stadium saw its biggest crowd ever, and for a historic reason.

The Athletes Unlimited professional softball program had two teams play a doubleheader at the East Carolina University softball team’s stadium. The first Athletes Unlimited Pro Games was a historic event and part of the Little League Softball World Series week.

Athletes Unlimited has professional softball, women’s volleyball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse. Since their goal is to represent female athletes, the grounds crew for the game was made up of females, as well as the umpiring crew.

Every softball player participating in the LLWS was given a ticket as well as the coaches. The tickets went on sale to the general public on July 26 and sold out within 11 minutes.

All 60 professional softball players on the AU roster took part in the doubleheader, including athletes from UCLA, James Madison University, Alabama, Duke and other schools.

Odicci Alexander, a pitcher from JMU, had an outstanding Women’s College World Series in 2021 defeating the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners in their first WCWS game and leading her “underdog” team to the finals.

Alexander left such an impact on the softball community that after the games Wednesday night, when signing autographs, multiple young softball players had a jersey made with her name on it. But she’s not the only player that’s helped grow the game.

Players such as Bubba Nickels, Sis Bates, Haylie McCleney, Aliyah Andrews, Kathryn Sandercock, Jessi Warren, Sydney Littlejohn Watkins and others have left an impact on the game of softball and paved the way for the next generation of softball players.

