Attorney involved in potential lawsuit against ECU athletics helps restore UNCP women’s golf

WASHINGTON — The attorney who is involved in the potential lawsuit against East Carolina University over the future of women’s swimming and diving and tennis teams helped restore the women’s golf team at UNC Pembroke.

UNC Pembroke announced last week it was restoring the women’s golf program. Back in September, it was announced the program would be suspended for two years. School officials said an anonymous donor’s gift would allow the suspension to be delayed.

California attorney Arthur Bryant, who is the attorney in the potential lawsuit involving ECU, was also involved in the case at UNCP. On Monday, it was announced UNCP would also develop a gender equity plan and come into full compliance with Title IX to avoid a threatened class action sex discrimination lawsuit.

Under the agreement, UNCP will take the steps no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

“We are delighted that UNCP has agreed to do the right thing: reinstate women’s golf, comply with Title IX, and achieve gender equity,” said Bryant. “It’s time for schools across the country to stop violating Title IX. Under the law – which is almost 50 years old – women are entitled to equal opportunities, financial aid, and treatment. This agreement will make sure female student-athletes at UNCP get what Title IX requires. So should all other female student-athletes in America.”