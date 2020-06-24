Augustin named new volleyball coach at East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Adler Augustin (AUG-us-steen), who helped guide Stephen F. Austin to 129 victories, three Southland Conference regular season titles, two conference tournament championships, two undefeated league campaigns and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances the last five years, has been named head volleyball coach at East Carolina University according to an announcement by athletics director Jon Gilbert Wednesday.

Augustin’s hiring, pending final approval by the ECU Board of Trustees, will make him the 12th head coach in program history.

“Adler stood out to me during the hiring process because of his experience and role in helping build a very successful and stable Stephen F. Austin program that wins at a very high level,” Gilbert said. “His swift career progression from the club level to becoming an associate head coach in Division I is impressive, as is his recruiting ability and knowledge of the game.”

After spending his first four seasons in Nacogdoches, Texas as an assistant coach, Augustin was elevated to the position of associate head coach in July of 2019. He had a hand in producing 18 All-Southland Conference players and mentored a pair of all-region players in Danae Daron and Ann Hollas. Under Augustin’s tutelage, Hollas was a two-time Southland Conference First-Team selection, was named the league’s Setter of the Year in 2018 and was a Google Cloud Academic All-America First-Team choice as a junior.

Augustin helped guide the Ladyjacks to a number of notable wins the last three seasons, including victories over American Athletic Conference teams USF, Tulane and Tulsa as well as Mississippi State, Northwestern and Texas Tech. Stephen F. Austin’s No. 29 ranking in the final 2019 NCAA RPI was the highest in program history.

“I want to thank Jon Gilbert and Caroline Bevillard for presenting me with this opportunity,” Augustin said. “I am very excited to begin this journey with East Carolina University. It is clear to me that the athletic department has a strong desire to improve our programs and the lives of our student-athletes. It is a great honor to continue building the vision of this great university. Again, I would like to thank Jon for believing in me and allowing me to be part of the East Carolina family.”

From 2010-15, Augustin served as head coach of the Austin Juniors Volleyball Club, leading the Cedar Park Team to the 2013 USA Volleyball 17 USA Division national title. He also guided the side to a third-place national finish in 2014.

As head coach of the University of Texas Women’s Volleyball Club (2018-13), Augustin coached two National MVPs, eight First Team All-Tournament selections, two all-conference honorees and two second team all-tournament players. The team captured national titles in 2012 and 2013 as well a pair of third-place tournament finishes in 2010 and 2011. Augustin also ran the men’s program from 2007-09.

Augustin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas in in 2007.

The Augustin File

Coaching Experience

2019-Present: Stephen F. Austin | Associate Head Coach

2015-2018: Stephen F. Austin | Assistant Coach

USA High Performance Lone Star Region

2015-2016 — Head Coach, Youth A1

2016-2017 – Head Coach, Select A1

2013-2017: Austin Juniors Volleyball Club | Head Coach

2012-13: Austin Waldorf School | Varsity Head Coach

2011-12: Austin Waldorf School | Junior Varsity Head Coach

2008-13: University of Texas | Head Coach, Women’s Volleyball Club Team

2007-09: University of Texas | Head Coach, Men’s Volleyball Club Team

Accomplishments

• Austin Junior Volleyball Coach of the Year (2015)

• Three Southland Conference regular season championships (2017-2019)

• Consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (2018-2019)

• American Volleyball Coaches Association Assistant Coaches Committee representative

• Assisted the Ladyjacks to a pair of undefeated conference seasons in 2018 and 2019

• Helped lead SFA to five-straight 20-plus win seasons, including back-to-back 30-plus win campaigns in the past two seasons

• Record in five seasons at Stephen F. Austin: Overall (129-38), Conference (69-11), Home (57-5)

What They Are Saying About Adler Augustin

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Adler and I’m excited for him in this new opportunity. He has been a valuable asset to SFA volleyball over the past five years and I know he will do a great job at ECU.” – Stephen F. Austin Head Coach Debbie Humphreys

“I am excited for Adler to begin this new journey at East Carolina. He is a great coach but an even better human being. He will represent ECU in a first-class manner and do a great job of teaching his players to be successful both on and off the court.” – University of Texas Associate Head Coach Tonya Johnson

“East Carolina University made a great hire in Adler Augustin. He is a great teacher of the game, a tireless recruiter and a great human being. I respect him as a competitor, and I value his friendship. ECU and its student-athletes will thrive under Adler and his leadership.” – University of Houston Head Coach David Rehr