Ayden-Grifton Falls in 2A State Volleyball Tournament 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Fred T. Foard won the school’s seventh State Championship in Volleyball, powering to a three-set sweep over Ayden-Grifton. The Tigers dominated each and every set, leaving no doubt as to whether or not they would maintain the program’s spotless record in State Championship Game appearances.

Ayden-Grifton did give a bit of resistance in the first set, managing to hang in the set in the early going at 9-6. Then Foard ripped off a long run to build a cushion and win the first set in relatively easy fashion, 25-15. The second and third sets were fairly similar to the end of the first set, with the Tigers never trailing. They claimed the second set 25-12 and the decisive third set 25-11.

Michelle Thao was the Most Valuable Player of the Match. She was credited with five kills and 12 digs in the contest. Dara Schaffer led the Tigers with 13 kills and a pair of aces. Megan Dorsey also kicked in 11 kills.

Ayden-Grifton’s attack was primarily funneled through two players. Emily Dykes had eight kills while Alexis Bryant had six. Ultimately, service errors proved just too much for the Chargers to overcome in the match.

Ayden-Grifton finished the season 22-6, the Chargers were 12-0 in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference where they were the champions. The team won the Eastern Regional Championship for the first time in program history to reach the school’s first State Championship Game in Volleyball.

Fred T. Foard completed the year 33-1, the Tigers were 14-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference claiming the league title. Foard won their seventh Western Regional Championship, appearing in the State Championship Game for the seventh time. The Tigers captured the school’s first Volleyball title since 2005.