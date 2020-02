AYDEN (WNCT)- Ayden-Grifton has promoted Defensive Coordinator Todd Lipe to the head coaching position the school announced Thursday morning.

Lipe replaces long-time Chargers’ Coach Paul Cornwell, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

Lipe won four straight state titles with JH Rose as the defensive coordinator with the Rampants. He later took over the Rose program as head coach when Greg Thomas accepted a coaching position in Florida.

Lipe has been at Ayden-Grifton since 2014.