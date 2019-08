AROUND THE AREA (WNCT) – Ayden-Grifton scored three second half touchdowns and shut out Southside, while Washington blanked North Pitt in Monday night make-up games in high school football.

Here are the night’s scores:

Ayden-Grifton 20, Southside 0

Washington 31, North Pitt 0

Northeastern 16, DH Conley 8

Northampton 20, Roanoke Rapids 14

Northern Nash 39, East Wake 12

Northside-Pinetown 32, Perquimans 6

Currituck 30, Manteo 16

South Creek 38, Bear Grass 14