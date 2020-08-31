Bailey: One on one with ECU head coach Mike Houston

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey sat down with East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston Monday morning for an exclusive one-on-one interview to update the Pirate football season.

“We hope to get back on the practice field tomorrow,” said Houston as a part of the interview. “We have a lot of work to do.”

The Pirates have been off for some 12 days with 30 players and team personnel in quarantine because of Covid-19 concerns.

“The Mike Houston Show” begins this Sunday at 11:30 am on WNCT-TV.