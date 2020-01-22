Baseball’s big night: 31st annual Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove Banquet

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Greenville and Pitt County celebrated excellence in baseball with the 31st annual Hot Stove Banquet on Tuesday night.

Scott Emerson, pitching coach of the Oakland Athletics, was the night’s guest speaker.

Former North Pitt star Phillip Boykin, who now plays at Louisburg, was named the Amateur Player of the Year. Boykin hit .289 with 11 home runs as a freshman at Louisburg.

Todd Boyd, who led ECU Auto to the City Championship in 2019, was named as the Charles Williams Volunteer Coach of the Year.

Charlie Wall, who has been involved with baseball at North Pitt since 2003, was named the winner of the George E. Williams Outstanding Contributor Award.

Briley and Goodson Insurance took home the Phil Joyner Outstanding Corporate Contributor Award.

Three scholarships were also awarded. Bradan White, Noah Link and Jack Hasting were all honored with scholarships by the Greenville Hot Stove League.

Hot Stove President Chuck Humphrey was also given a special award for his work over the years with the organization.