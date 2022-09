GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville.

On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m.

There will be training in all positions with a focus on skill development as well. The tryouts will be for boys in grades 8-11.

The tryouts will be held 2085 Quail Ridge Rd in Greenville.