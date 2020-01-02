Beck Named NC State Offensive Coordinator

NC State head coach Dave Doeren has announced that Tim Beck has joined the Wolfpack staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Beck has been an offensive coordinator in the Big 12 and with two Big Ten schools, spending the past three seasons as the OC at Texas.

“I am so excited to bring Tim Beck to NC State to run our offense,” said Doeren. “I have known Tim for over 20 years and know that he is a difference maker who demonstrates what a leader, motivator, and connector is all about. He will take our offense and build it around the strengths of our personnel. It will be versatile, aggressive, and player- friendly.

“Tim has worked with some of the best offensive coaches in the game at both Ohio State and Texas and I look forward to seeing him run his stuff here. Since our time together at the University of Kansas I have wanted to work with him. He is also one of the best recruiters in college football.”

Beck boasts a 32-year coaching resume that includes 21 seasons in the collegiate ranks. He and Doeren coached together at Kansas in 2005. He also coached with Wolfpack offensive line coach John Garrison for four years at Nebraska.

“I’m thrilled about joining Coach Doeren’s staff at NC State and can’t wait to start working with our players,” said Beck. “Coach Doeren and I have known each other for years and I firmly believe the future is bright for the Wolfpack. I want to thank Athletic Director Boo Corrigan and Coach Doeren for presenting me with such an incredible opportunity. My family and I couldn’t be more excited about being part of the NC State family.”

In 2019, Beck mentored Longhorn QB Sam Ehlinger, who ranked fourth nationally in total offense, ninth in passing yards and 13th in touchdown passes in the regular season. Ehlinger ranks second in school history in passing yards. Under Beck’s supervision, the Longhorns also had a first-team all-conference wide receiver and two offensive linemen this season.

Texas has converted 86-of-175 (49.1%) third downs this season, which is the ninth-best conversion rate nationally and the No. 2 mark among Big 12 programs in 2019. For the past two seasons, the Longhorns have posted some of the nation’s top numbers in time of possession despite playing in the fast-paced Big 12. In 2018, UT ranked fourth in the FBS in turnovers lost, went three straight games without a turnover and did not turn the ball over in five total games for the season.

In 2018, Texas featured a dynamic offensive attack as Ehlinger passed for 3,292 yards and accounted for 41 touchdowns (25 passing/16 rushing), becoming the first player in UT history to pass for at least 25 touchdowns and rush for at least 15 in a season.

In 2017, freshman Ehlinger was also the Longhorns’ leading rusher with 385 yards, becoming the first Texas quarterback since Colt McCoy in 2008 to lead UT in both passing and rushing.

In 2015 and 2016, Beck was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State. The Buckeyes fielded one of the top offenses in the nation in 2016 en route to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. They ranked 14th in the FBS in scoring offense with an average of 39.4 points per game. The rushing attack ranked 12th nationally at 245.2 yards per game, which led the Big Ten, while the team’s completion percentage (62.3%) also led the conference.

A large part of the offense’s success was due to the play of quarterback J.T. Barrett, who owns the school record for touchdowns responsible for with 100. For the season, Barrett posted 3,400 total yards (2,555 passing/845 rushing) and accounted for 33 touchdowns (24 passing/nine rushing). He was one of two players to share the 2016 Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award, which is voted on by the conference head coaches and awarded to the Big Ten MVP, and he was also named the conference quarterback of the year.

In 2015, Ohio State’s offense featured a ground game that ranked 11th in the nation, matching the 2016 team with a 245.2 yards per game average. Much like 2016, the Buckeyes also ranked in the top 30 in the country in completion percentage at 62.8 percent (29th), while their 35.7 scoring average ranked 28th.

Beck coached two starting quarterbacks in 2015 in Cardale Jones and Barrett, and Ohio State ranked second in the Big Ten in passing efficiency with a 140.0 rating. The duo helped Ohio State to the fifth-highest totals in school history in points scored (464) and touchdowns (62). Jones went on to be a fourth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. The offense also featured All-America running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and MVP. Ohio State finished the season with a 12-1 record, capped by a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame.

Beck went to Ohio State following a seven-year stint at Nebraska, four as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2011-14), and three as running backs coach (2008-10). He was named a nominee for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in both 2012 and 2013.

Between 2011-14, Beck’s Nebraska offenses ranked among the best in the Big Ten Conference and his passing attack amassed more than 10,000 yards during that time with 86 touchdowns. In his four seasons as coordinator, the Huskers averaged 33.5 points per game. The Huskers broke more than 50 individual records including career marks for passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns, yards from scrimmage and total offense.

In 2012, Nebraska totaled 2,500 rushing and passing yards in the same season for the first time in school history. The Huskers accomplished the feat again in both 2013 and 2014, despite using three starting quarterbacks during the 2013 season.

On the ground, Nebraska ranked in the top 20 nationally in rushing every season with Beck as coordinator. Five Huskers posted a 1,000-yard rushing season in his four seasons calling plays, including second-team All-American and Doak Walker Award finalist Ameer Abdullah, who ranked 12th nationally with 1,611 rushing yards in 2014. Abdullah, a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award and first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2013, rushed for a conference-best 1,690 yards that year, the highest total by a Husker since 1997. He went on to become a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Through the air, two of Nebraska’s top six passing seasons in school history came under Beck’s direction. Quarterbacks excelled under Beck with Taylor Martinez enjoying an outstanding career where he set more than 40 school records. He was the league coaches’ choice as the All-Big Ten Conference quarterback following the 2012 regular season.

In 2011, All-Big Ten back Rex Burkhead tied a school record by scoring a touchdown in 10 consecutive games to open the season. His 17 touchdowns were seventh in NU history and the most by a Husker since Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch scored 19 touchdowns in 2001. Burkhead finished with 1,357 rushing yards, the seventh-most in school history and the most by a Husker I-back since 1997.

As running backs coach in 2010, the Huskers ranked seventh nationally with an average of 5.47 yards per carry. Nebraska also posted its first 2,500-yard rushing season since 2003 and scored 30 rushing touchdowns for the first time since 2001.

Two-time All-Big 12 selection Roy Helu Jr. ran for a career-high 1,245 yards, the second-highest total by a senior running back in NU history, before being selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Helu Jr. became the first Husker to post back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons since Calvin Jones in 1992 and 1993.

In 2009, Nebraska outrushed 11 of 14 opponents. Helu Jr. rushed for 1,147 yards, and ranked fourth in the Big 12 to earn second-team All-Big 12 honors. In his first year, NU ranked third in the league in rushing (182.5 ypg).

Prior to Nebraska, Beck was at Kansas where he was the Jayhawks’ receivers coach in each of his three seasons (2005-07). He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2007. Kansas finished second nationally in scoring offense in 2007 (42.8 ppg), eighth in total offense (479.8 ypg) and 17th in passing (291.0 ypg) and went 12-1 with a 24-21 victory over Virginia Tech in the FedEx Orange Bowl and a final national ranking of No. 7. WR Marcus Henry led the team in receiving yards with 1,014 and was named second-team All-Big 12.

Beck was a high school head coach at R.L. Turner in Carrollton, Texas from 1999-2001 and at Mansfield Summit in Arlington from 2002-04.

The Ohio native started his coaching career as an assistant at Miramar (Fla.) High School in 1988-89 and then moved to Illinois State as outside linebackers and punters coach in 1990. He spent two seasons on Bill Snyder’s Kansas State staff (1991-92) as a graduate assistant. He was then head coach at Saguaro (Ariz.) High School for three seasons prior to becoming offensive coordinator at Missouri State.

Beck played one year of football at Central Florida (1985), where he graduated in 1988 with a degree in liberal studies. He also earned a master’s in counseling and guidance from Kansas State University (1992).

Beck and his wife, Tamara, have two children – a son, Jordan, and a daughter, Haylie Marie, who plays volleyball at Coastal Carolina.

Kurt Roper, who joined the Wolfpack staff prior to last season, will now serve as running backs coach – a position he coached for three years at Tennessee with great success. Under his guidance, Vol RB Arian Foster, who rushed for 1,193 yards and 12 TDs, then went on to the NFL in rushing yards in 2010 and rushing touchdowns in 2010 and 2012. Another one of his running backs at UT, Montario Hardesty, was a second-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns.

George McDonald, who is entering his sixth year on the Wolfpack staff, will have the same duties as last season: coaching the wide receivers and serving as recruiting coordinator. He will add the responsibilities of passing game coordinator and assistant head coach for 2020.

Todd Goebbel will continue to coach the tight ends and fullbacks and serve as special teams coordinator and John Garrison remains as offensive line coach.