Bethel Christian Prepares for state championship game despite COVID-19 complications

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The Bethel Christian Academy Trojans entered the 2020 playoffs with just three games on their schedule.

The Trojans had trouble scheduling games due to a lack of teams participating this season and their team contracting the virus during the middle of the season.

Brick Crowder, head coach of the Trojans, said with everything going on this season, it’s a testament to his team’s hard work that they’ve managed a state championship berth.

Bethel Christian, following its 60-14 win over Community Christian, is set to face off against Pungo Christian, which they lost to at the beginning of their season back in early October, 46-22

No. 2 Bethel Christian will play No. 3 Pungo Christian Academy Friday Night at Community Christian in Wilson. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.