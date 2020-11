WILSON (WNCT) – Jalen Sims rushed for 235 yards and five touchdowns to lead Bethel Christian Academy to a 326-22 win over Pungo Christian in the NCSIAA Division II state championship game for 8-man football.

Bethel Christian fell in the state championship game last year. They last won a state title in 2016.

The Division I state championship will feature Parrott Academy against John Paul II Catholic on Saturday night in Greenville.