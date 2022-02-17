Biffle trying to race into Daytona 500 after absence

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former NASCAR Cup Series regular Greg Biffle is trying to make the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2016.

He agreed to drive for a start-up team, New York Racing, and will have to race his way into the 40-car field during Thursday night’s Duel at Daytona.

Biffle likely will have to only beat fellow non-charter driver Timmy Hill across the finish line at the end of the 60-lap race to secure a coveted spot in “The Great American Race.”

Biffle says “we’re going to be as aggressive as we have to be.”