MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — The Millersville Marauders, Felician Golden Falcons, Molloy Lions and Assumption Greyhounds are all gearing up for a President’s Day weekend round robin tournament at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City.

Big Rock Stadium is the home of the Morehead City Marlins.

The tournament will start on Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. as the Millersville Marauders face the Felician Golden Falcons. The second day of the tournament, Feb. 17, the Felician Golden Falcons will play against the Molloy Lions at 1 p.m. as the Assumption Greyhounds prepare to take on the Millersville Marauders at 5 p.m.

On Feb. 18, the Assumption Greyhounds will go head-to-head with the Felician Golden Falcons at 11 a.m. At 3 p.m. the Millersville Marauders will play the Molloy Lions.

The tournament will wrap up on Feb. 19 with two final games. At 10 a.m. the Molloy Lions will hit the field to play against the Assumption Greyhounds. The Felician Golden Falcons and Millersville Marauders will then play the last game of the tournament at 2 p.m.

Go to the Morehead City Marlins website for more information.