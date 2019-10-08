Bills trade Zay Jones to Oakland for 5th round pick

The Buffalo Bills have traded former East Carolina star Zay Jones to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth round draft pick.

Jones was selected in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL draft. He left ECU as the NCAA’s all-time leader in receptions with 399. He played just one snap in the Bill’s 14-7 win over the Titans last week. Through the first four games, Jones recorded seven receptions (on 18 targets) for 69 yards.

Jones was much more productive in his first two seasons, where he started 25 of his 31 appearances and contributed a combined 83 catches for 968 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two seasons.