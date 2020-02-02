Boston College edges UNC 71-70 despite Anthony’s return

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Jared Hamilton scored 18 points and made 2 of 3 free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining to lift Boston College to a 71-70 victory over North Carolina.

Derryck Thornton added 15 points for the Eagles, who spoiled the return of North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony after a seven-week absence.

Anthony, North Carolina’s star freshman point guard and leading scorer, had 26 points in his first action since he had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

His desperation 3-pointer just before the final buzzer came up short.

Jay Heath scored 12 points for the Eagles, who snapped a 12-game losing streak to North Carolina.

