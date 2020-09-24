Brad Rhodes Named North Lenoir Head Football Coach

La Grange, NC (WNCT) – North Lenoir High School announced Thursday during a press conference that Brad Rhodes would be named the new head coach of the Hawks football team.

Rhodes becomes the fourth head coach at North Lenoir in the past six years. The Hawks enter the 2020-2021 season with momentum following an 8-4 season which saw them begin the year 6-0 and become a playoff team.

Rhodes played high school football at North Duplin and returned to coach for seven years at North Duplin, where he was the defensive coordinator for the past four.