Browns star RB Chubb back from COVID list, cleared to play

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Browns remain hopeful star running back Nick Chubb will be able to play this week despite testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving the team one of its best players for a critical stretch of the season.

Chubb, who is third in the NFL with 721 yards rushing despite missing three games, was cleared to return Friday after spending 10 days away from the team. He tested positive on Nov. 9 along with rookie punt returner/running back Demetric Felton, who has also been activated.

Chubb and Felton sat out last week’s 45-7 loss at New England.

It’s not yet known if Chubb will play Sunday against the Detroit Lions (0-8-1). Cleveland’s offense isn’t the same without the 25-year-old, who rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati on Nov. 11.

The Browns (5-5) also have been without Kareem Hunt. He’ll miss his fifth straight game Sunday with a calf injury.

Chubb missed two games earlier this season with a calf injury.

After facing the Lions, the Browns will host AFC North-leading Baltimore, have their bye week, and then play the Ravens.

