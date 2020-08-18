Bruins blitz Carolina with four 3rd period goals to take commanding lead in series

TORONTO – The Carolina Hurricanes saw a 2-0 lead evaporate in the third period in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the First Round.

Justin Williams and Jordan Martinook helped the Canes build an advantage through the first 40 minutes, but the Bruins roared back with four straight goals in the final frame to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

“We weren’t ready to continue that dig-in that we needed to do,” said Coach Rod Brind’Amour. “We just sat back and let them take it to us. We have to learn from it, but this one is going to sting for a while.”