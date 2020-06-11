Cardinals select ECU’s Alec Burleson in 2nd round of MLB Draft

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – The St. Louis Cardinals selected East Carolina pitcher/outfielder Alec Burleson with the 70th pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft.

Burleson was drafted as an outfielder by the Cardinals but he has excelled on the mound for the Pirates as well.

He was named First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball (utility player) and he earned CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-America honors this past year. He led ECU to the NCAA Greenville Regional title in 2019 and was one of five Pirates to start all 17 games in the 17 games in the shortened COVID-19 pandemic season. That team finished their season at 13-4 and nationally ranked in a pair of polls.