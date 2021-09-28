Canes fans required to wear masks at home games this season

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s Community Health Worker Initiative will expand as part of the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion's Community Health Workers for COVID Response and Resilient Communities (CCR) initiative. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was awarded a total of $9 million with $3 million per year distributed over the next three years.

"Community health workers have been vital in addressing health outcomes and equity prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Maggie Sauer, Director of the NCDHHS Office of Rural Health. "They have been invaluable, trusted members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuing to integrate these trusted, frontline public health workers into the statewide health system will help improve health outcomes and equity in access to care in communities across North Carolina."

A community health worker is a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member of the community or who has a close understanding of the community. This trusting relationship enables CHWs to serve as a link between health, social services, and the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.

The COVID-19 CHW program initially supported community health workers in 55 counties to connect North Carolinians with medical and social supports such as food and financial relief, diagnostic testing, behavioral health services, and education about vaccines. This spring, NCDHHS committed to expanding the program to all 100 counties. The $9 million in CDC funding will help the state do that by developing a sustainable infrastructure for CHWs that builds on the pandemic response.