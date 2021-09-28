Canes fans required to wear masks at home games this season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Hurricanes pre-season officially starts Tuesday as they play the Tampa Bay Lighting.
Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, announced the team’s health and safety protocols, and COVID policies in place for fans attending home games.
- All fans ages 2+ are required to wear a mask upon entry and at all times while inside PNC Arena, except when actively eating or drinking.
- Before entering PNC Arena for each game, fans must complete a health survey at CanesCheckIn.com that will be verified by arena staff. Fans may complete the survey for up to six people in their party, including themselves. They will receive an email or text message with a link to their clearance status.
- Only diaper bags, medical bags and small clutches are permitted inside PNC Arena, and all bags must go through one of four X-ray machines found on the East and West sides of the arena, the STM doors and the South side adjacent to the VIP entrance.
The reigning Central Division champions will drop the puck at 7pm tonight at PNC Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Carolina Hurricanes will open the season against the New York Islanders on Thursday, Oct. 14 at PNC Arena.