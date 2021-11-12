Flyers rally in 3rd period to beat Hurricanes 2-1

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) watches as his shot deflects off Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zack MacEwen scored with 8:40 remaining and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Friday night.

Joel Farabee also scored in the third period for the Flyers, who had been shut out in their previous game and couldn’t score in this one until the final period.

Carter Hart stopped 39 shots for the Flyers, who have won two of their past three games.

MacEwen’s goal was his first in 10 games this season. Former Carolina player Patrick Brown picked up one of the assists on the play.

Steven Lorentz scored for the Hurricanes, off to a franchise-best start to the season. They lost for just the second time in 12 games.

Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

The Hurricanes lost for the first time in six home games this season.

Lorentz batted in the puck baseball-style from the right side of the net on the rebound of a shot from Jesper Fast.

PLUGGING AWAY

The Flyers have gone four games in a row without scoring more than two goals, but they’ve won two of those games.

Entering the third period, they were in danger of back-to-back shutouts. Philadelphia had only 13 shots on goal through two periods, but posted 15 in the third.

A NEW LOOK

The Hurricanes went the first couple of weeks of the season with barely making a lineup change. But as the season wears on, the need for adjustment has been evident.

Center Martin Necas missed his first game of the season Friday because of illness. That gave Josh Leivo a chance to make his Carolina debut, appearing in his 208th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Saturday night at Dallas.

Hurricanes: Saturday night at home vs. St. Louis.