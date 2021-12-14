Hurricanes’ game with Wild postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Carolina Hurricanes/NHL

Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

RALEIGH, NC – The National Hockey League has announced that, as a result of four additional Hurricanes players entering the NHL’s COVID protocols earlier Tuesday, the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild will be postponed.

The decision was made following consultation by medical groups from NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups. The NHL will provide a further update Wednesday.

In addition to Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, who are currently in quarantine per the NHL’s COVID protocols, four additional Hurricanes players have tested positive for the virus: Ian ColeSteven LorentzJordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov.

