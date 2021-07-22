Kraken select Hurricanes forward Geekie in expansion draft
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken have selected Carolina Hurricanes forward Morgan Geekie in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday.
Geekie, 23, recorded six goals and seven assists in 38 career regular-season games for the Hurricanes. Originally selected by Carolina in the Third Round of the 2017 Entry Draft, the Strathclair, Manitoba native made his NHL debut on March 8, 2020 with a two-goal, three-point performance in Pittsburgh, and followed that outing with a goal in his second career game before the NHL season paused.
“We wish Morgan the best as he joins the Kraken,” Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said. “He’s a hard worker with a great attitude and has a bright future in this league.”
Geekie also helped lead the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers to the 2019 Calder Cup after scoring 22 goals and tallying 20 assists in 55 regular-season games.