Nashville real estate agent posts ‘Go Preds’ billboards in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Nashville real estate agent is reminding Carolina Hurricanes fans in Wake County who they are facing in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Gary Ashton’s face adorns the ads that will be seen by tens of thousands of motorists a week as they head toward Raleigh.

The signs say “Let’s go Preds!” along with “#vibin.”

The Predators official account tweeted about the billboards on Tuesday.

The ‘Canes had a little fun in their response, which pointed out that Ashton’s phone number was listed on the billboard.

Do not call Gary at the number listed and tell him you're a Huge Caniac. We definitely do not want #Canes fans flooding his phone lines all day. https://t.co/0rw8Ad2tF8 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 19, 2021

Ashton told CBS 17’s Alyssa Rae that he had to turn off his voicemail because of the number of calls he received.

One billboard is on the US 401 by Lillie Liles Road in Wake Forest. Another is on on Highway 64 just east of exit 13.

The ‘Canes took Game 1 in the series 5-2. Game 2 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at the PNC Arena in Raleigh.