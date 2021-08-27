Norfolk Admirals announce new NHL affiliation with Carolina Hurricanes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a new day for the Norfolk Admirals franchise. The team announced it is now an affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

Admirals CEO Patrick Cavanagh made the announcement at Norfolk Scope, alongside Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell, Admirals head coach Rod Taylor, and Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander.

The Admirals have not been affiliated with an NHL team since it parted ways with the Arizona Coyotes after the 2018-2019 season. Before that, they shared an affiliation with the Nashville Predators.

“We’re excited to partner with the Norfolk Admirals and have some of our Hurricanes prospects playing just three hours down the road in Virginia,” said Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell. “Owned and led by former Admirals player Patrick Cavanagh, the Admirals have a proud history and following in Hampton Roads.”

The Admirals have had seven affiliations in franchise history. The team has been affiliated with the Chicago Blackhawks (2000-2007), Tampa Bay Lightning (2007-2012), Anaheim Ducks (2012-2015), Edmonton Oilers (2015-2017), Nashville Predators (2017-2018), and Arizona Coyotes (2018-2019).

“The Norfolk Admirals affiliation with the Carolina Hurricanes is a tremendous new chapter in our 32-year history, one in which our fan base and the Hampton Roads community will truly celebrate for our upcoming season,” said Admirals Owner and CEO Patrick Cavanagh.

The Hurricanes, located in Raleigh, NC, is less than a three-hour drive from Norfolk. It is the closest NHL team to Norfolk.

“This is a proud moment for the Norfolk Admirals organization and our fans,” said Admirals General Manager Ryan McGinnis. “This allows everybody to create connections on and off the ice.”

The Admirals are set to return to the ice on October 22.