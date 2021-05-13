Carolina Hurricanes release first-round playoffs schedule against Nashville

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 27: Nino Niederreiter #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates a goal with Jordan Staal #11 against the Dallas Stars in the third period at American Airlines Center on April 27, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Nashville Predators for the first two games of their playoff series next week.

The Hurricanes and Predators have never met in the postseason.

The Hurricanes are making their third-consecutive playoff appearance for the first time since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.

Nashville clinched the fourth seed in the Central Division on Saturday night with a 3-1 win over Carolina, the Predators’ first this season over the division champs.

That snapped the Canes’ 13-game point streak with their first regulation loss since April 12.