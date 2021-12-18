Skip to content
Carolina Hurricanes
Svechnikov’s late goal lifts Hurricanes past Sharks, 2-1
Raanta returns, helps Hurricanes beat Devils
Svechnikov’s shootout goal sends Canes over Senators 3-2
Aho’s 2nd goal in OT lifts Hurricanes over Golden Knights
Bratt helps Devils rally for 7-4 win over Hurricanes
More Carolina Hurricanes Headlines
Kotkaniemi scores twice, Hurricanes roll past Bruins 7-1
Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1
Chinakhov, Merzlikins lead Blue Jackets past Hurricanes 6-0
Ovechkin, McDavid, Draisaitl headline NHL All-Star roster
Canes-Flyers game postponed due to Philly COVID-19 issues
Duclair’s OT goal lifts Panthers past Hurricanes
Svechniknov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3
Hurricanes score 7 straight goals to beat Blue Jackets 7-4
Raanta, Teravainen help Hurricanes beat Canadiens in return
Kotkaniemi, Fast lead Hurricanes to 5-1 win over Kings
