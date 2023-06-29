RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — For the first time since 2020, the Carolina Hurricanes had a first-round pick.

The Hurricanes selected left wing Bradly Nadeau as the 30th pick in the first round. Nadeau played his draft year in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Penticton Vees, posting 113 points in 54 games and receiving league and playoff MVP, sending the Vees to a second consecutive championship.

A hard-working, high-scoring skater who knows how to win.



The Canes will have eight picks on Thursday, day two of the NHL draft.

Free-agent goaltender Frederick Andersen has expressed his intention to return to the team. Andersen finished with a 21-11 record in the 2022-23 season. The Hurricanes also resigned center and Captain Jordan Staal to a four-year contract.