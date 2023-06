RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Even though it feels like hockey season just ended, it’s already time to look at the 2023-24 schedule.

The Carolina Hurricanes released their upcoming season’s schedule on Wednesday, starting with a home game against the Ottawa Senators.

Canes Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

This will be the sixth time in the last seven seasons that the Hurricanes have opened the season at home, winning each of its last three.