RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With a little over one month remaining in the regular season, the Carolina Hurricanes have recalled netminder Pyotr Kochetkov on what the team is calling an “emergency basis” from the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kochetkov will join starter Frederik Andersen and backup Antti Raanta — who are not injured — for the team’s final playoff push.

Kocketkov has already played in 19 NHL games this season during Hurricane goalie injuries and has a 10-4-5 record with a 2.33 goals against average with a .913 save percentage. Among rookie goaltenders (minimum 15 appearances), he ranks first in goals against average and tied for second in save percentage.

He is also tied for fifth in the NHL this season with three shutouts.

Furthermore, Kochetkov has posted a 13-5-2 record, 2.39 goals against average, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 20 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves this season.

Carolina next plays against the Philadelphia Flyers at home on Thursday.