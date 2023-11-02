NEW YORK (AP) — Will Cuylle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win.

Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who have eight wins in their first 10 games for the second time in franchise history. The 8-2-0 start is second only to a 9-1-0 mark to begin the 1983-84 season.

Seth Jarvis had the goal for Carolina, which had won three straight. Frederik Andersen finished with 24 saves.

Cuylle converted a pass from defenseman Jacob Trouba to score his second career goal past Andersen at 10:21 of the third.

Andersen had stopped Artemi Panarin 4 1/2 minutes into the third with a pad save, then robbed Vincent Trocheck point-blank three minutes later during a Rangers power play before the 21-year-old Cuylle snapped the 1-1 tie.

Shesterkin denied Martin Necas from close-in with 4 minutes left to preserve the win.

New York has won 10 of their last 14 regular-season games against the Hurricanes and the Rangers are 19-4-0 in their last 23 contests against Carolina at home.

Kreider opened the scoring for the Rangers on the power-play at 2:41 of the first. Kreider converted a backhand pass from Panarin after the Hurricanes were assessed a bench minor for too-many-men. It was Kreider’s seventh of the season — fifth on a power play.

Kreider’s goal tied him with Andy Bathgate for fourth place on the Rangers’ franchise goals list with 272.

Panarin’s assist extended his season-starting points streak to 10 games. Panarin — who played his 600th career game on Thursday — leads the Rangers with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).

Jarvis tied it with a power-play goal at 9:53 of the opening period, rifling the puck past Shesterkin for his fifth.

The Rangers were returning home after winning all five games on their Western road trip following a 2-2-0 start. They played only two home games in Ocotber – winning their opener over Arizona, then losing to Nashville on Oct. 19.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox left the game with a lower-body injury after the first. Fox appeared to suffer the injury in a leg-on-leg collision with Carolina’s Sebastian Aho with just under 8 minutes left in the opening period. The 25-year-old defenseman has three goals and eight assists this season.

Rangers forward Filip Chytil also suffered an upper-body injury and did not return for the third period. Chytil had collided with Carolina’s Jesper Fast in the first.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Rangers: At Minnesota on Saturday night.