RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Hurricanes are 20 days away from their season opener. Thursday, they started training camp.

From when last season ended to now, some changes have been made. Nino Niederreiter, Vincent Trocheck and Tony DeAngelo were all needing new deals, but because the team was tight on salary, they had to go their separate ways.

Despite this, in the offseason, the Canes landed six-time All-Star Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks, something fans were extremely excited about.

In addition to Burns, Max Pacioretty, Ondrej Kase and Dylan Coghlan were brought on, as well as Ethan Bear and Martin Necas staying in Raleigh.

“You want to be in that conversation. You can have the best team in the league every year, [all it does] is give you a chance,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said, insinuating that talent on paper doesn’t always equate to being the last team standing. “I think it’s safe to say that with the group we have right now, we have a chance. And that’s a far cry from the stretches [of years] where it was more of a hope. Now it’s not. This is more of a reality. If we come to work and do our job, we have a chance.”

Some top names returning are:

Sebastian Aho

Jordan Martinook

Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Andrei Svechnikov

Martin Necas

Jordan Staal

Jesper Fast

Teuvo Teravainen

The Canes will start their season against the Blue Jackets on October 12th.