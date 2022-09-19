RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — The 2022 Prospect Showcase tournament went out with a bang as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Monday in the final game of the event.

After losing to Florida on Friday, the Canes’ prospects won two straight games to close out the tournament.

Carolina jumped all over the Lightning, scoring two goals in the first period. Game two hero Blake Murray got the Canes on the board less than two minutes into the contest followed by a Jamison Rees power-play goal moments later.

The Canes would score twice more in the second period, Rees finding Justin Robidas in front of the net for a 3-0 advantage. Then came the fireworks.

Alexander Pashin scored a “lacrosse” goal, scooping up the puck and finding just enough room over Lightning goalie Hugo Alnefelt’s right shoulder, giving the Canes a 4-0 lead.

“I didn’t know he had it in the bag,” said Rees when asked about Pashin’s goal. “Honestly, it looked like there was no room and then I saw it come out the other side and it was like ‘wow’.”

And while Rees may have been surprised by Pashin’s fancy goal, head coach Brock Sheahan was not.

“It was amazing,” said Sheahan, who coached the Canes prospects. “I’m not surprised just the two days in practice seeing his skill set.”

Rees would score his second goal of the game in the third period as the Canes ended the tournament on a high note.