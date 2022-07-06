RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NHL released the schedules of its 32 teams on Wednesday, including the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes open the season at home for the fifth time in six seasons. They will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. It’s the 25th anniversary season for the Hurricanes.

Carolina will then take a West Coast swing that includes stops in San Jose, Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver before returning home to face the New York Islanders on Oct. 28.

The Hurricanes will host its first-ever outdoor game on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium, home of the N.C. State Wolfpack, against the Washington Capitals.

