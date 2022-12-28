RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a little less than two months, the Carolina Hurricanes will welcome the Washington Capitals outside to Carter-Finley Stadium for the NHL’s coveted Stadium Series — and in doing so, both teams are unveiling new uniforms for the game.

Carolina unveiled its simplistic, yet crisp logo for the Feb. 18 game: its well-known hurricane crest in a two-color red and black application.

Hurricanes Vice President of Marketing called it sleek and contemporary — the complete opposite of what the NHL’s Winter Classic goes for — when making its design.

“In honor of our 25th Anniversary season, we wanted to utilize an established version of our logo that celebrated elements of our history, but with a bold, sleek style that aligns with the vision of the Stadium Series brand,” Hurricanes Vice President Dan LaTorraca said.

Meanwhile, the Capitals also officially announced their two-color logo, in the form of the “Weagle”.

The “Washington W” in the form of the nation’s capital eagle will take over the Capitals’ jerseys front and center and will also show the U.S. Capital etched out on the bottom to help form the “W”. It’s the first time Washington has made its “Weagle” its dominant logo.

Carolina is expected to drop its full uniform in January.