RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday that forward Teuvo Teravainen is set to return from injury for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against Florida.

Teravainen hasn’t played since suffering a thumb injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. The injury required surgery on April 20, so his expected return Thursday night will come exactly four weeks later.

Ex-division rivals Carolina and Florida clash in East final for a shot at the Stanley Cup

Teravainen has worked on the top line and is a strong passer. He also is a valuable penalty killer.

He has been skating with the team in practices this week leading up to the best-of-seven series, working on a line with captain Jordan Staal and Martin Necas in Thursday’s morning skate.