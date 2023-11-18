RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis broke a tie with 8:08 remaining with his first goal in six games and then added an empty-net tally as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Saturday night.

Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns also scored for Carolina, which received two assists apiece from Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen. Goalie Antti Raanta recorded 26 saves as the Hurricanes won for the fifth time in six home games this season.

Sidney Crosby kept his high production going with two goals, but the Penguins lost their second game in a row following a five-game winning streak.

Tristan Jarry, playing in his fourth game in eight nights, made 30 stops for Pittsburgh.

Jarvis cut in front of Pittsburgh’s Rickard Rakell to get position in the slot to redirect Slavin’s pass for the go-ahead goal. His empty-netter came with 37 seconds left. He has seven goals this season, but the pair on Saturday were his first two on home ice.

Jarvis, Aho and Burns also had assists.

Crosby has 12 goals this season, with seven of those coming in the last six games. He got behind the Carolina defense for a relatively simple tally off Jake Guentzel’s pass for his first of the night.

Crosby’s second goal came on a rebound with 10:44 remaining in regulation. Crosby has three multi-goal games this season.

Burns scored on a slap shot just a couple of seconds after a power play expired for his fourth goal of the season and second in three games.

Leading 2-1 in the third, Carolina winger Andrei Svechnikov appeared to have his first goal of the season but it was wiped out on video review when the Penguins used a challenge that showed that the Hurricanes were offside.

The Penguins tied it on Crosby’s second goal less than a minute later.

The Hurricanes had a pair of odd-man rushes in the final 95 seconds of the second period go for naught.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Home Sunday vs. Vegas.

Hurricanes: Home Wednesday vs. Tampa Bay.