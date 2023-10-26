RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored his second goal of the game with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night to snap a three-game skid.

FOUGHT FOR THE DUB 😤 pic.twitter.com/OMxW89Gvmu — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 27, 2023

Necas got the puck in the slot and delivered the winning shot after receiving a pass from Tony DeAngelo.

Who else but Marty Necas in OT? 👑 pic.twitter.com/GUIJcOxp7t — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 27, 2023

Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored with 4:24 left in regulation to force the extra session. Necas had an assist on that goal. Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots for the Hurricanes.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Devin Shore scored for the Kraken, who have yet to win consecutive games this season. Joey Daccord, who has recorded both of Seattle’s victories, made 43 saves.

Feels good to be surging in Raleigh!! pic.twitter.com/sEqcLXWC3M — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 27, 2023

The Hurricanes, who were coming off a 2-4-0 road stretch, played in just their second home game.

Seattle was aiming to beat Carolina for the second time this season.

Kotkaniemi and Necas became the third and fourth Carolina players to reach the four-goal mark.

Andersen didn’t play in the past three games as he recovered from an injury and he wasn’t tested much.

The steal, the setup, the finish 💯 pic.twitter.com/iu0vhsWD6n — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 27, 2023

Bjorkstrand has both of his goals this season against the Hurricanes. He scored first at 11:24 of the first period.

Shore’s first goal of the season came less than 3 1/2 minutes later when he skated in on Andersen and slid the puck under the goalie’s pads.

Necas got the Hurricanes on the board with 1:38 left in the first period after Seattle mishandled the puck while trying to clear it from the zone.

Cleanup on aisle 88 pic.twitter.com/CyGofUjyEP — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 26, 2023

The Hurricanes trailed 2-1 through two periods despite a 31-14 advantage in shots on goal.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Florida on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host San Jose on Friday night.