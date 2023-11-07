RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored his second overtime winner of the season, converting 90 seconds into the extra session as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Necas tipped in the puck from near the crease. He also scored in overtime Oct. 26 against Seattle.

Stop us if you've heard this before…



Marty Necas. Overtime winner. pic.twitter.com/XkbIyxOF4h — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 8, 2023

Carolina defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brady Skjei, who also had an assist, scored in regulation to help the Hurricanes win for the fifth time in six games. Antti Raanta made 19 saves, including one early in overtime.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin scored Buffalo’s goals. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots.

Necas’ fifth goal of the season came off the second assist of the game for Sebastian Aho.

Less than 90 seconds after Skjei’s go-ahead goal off a pass from Aho in the third period, the Sabres tied it at 9:23 on Dahlin’s power-play goal. It was just the fifth power-play goal of the season for Buffalo.

The Hurricanes have power-play goals in five consecutive games after DeAngelo converted unassisted in the first period. Now all Carolina defensemen have at least one goal this season.

The Sabres pulled even at 1 in the second when Tuch turned a Carolina turnover into an unassisted goal. He has three goals in the past two games.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Home vs. Minnesota on Friday.

Hurricanes: At Florida on Friday.