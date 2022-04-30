RALEIGH, NC. — The Carolina Hurricanes have announced the team’s schedule for the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carolina will face the Boston Bruins in the first round, marking the seventh all-time meeting between the two teams in the postseason, tied with Montreal for the most playoff matchups against any opponent in franchise history. The Hurricanes and Bruins will meet in the postseason for the third time in the last four seasons, as they also faced off in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final and 2020 Eastern Conference First Round.

The Hurricanes will play Game 1 of the First Round on home ice at PNC Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. Carolina owns a 29-20 all-time postseason record at PNC Arena and has won eight of its last nine playoff series starting on home ice dating back to 2002. The Hurricanes earned a 54-20-8 record during the regular season, setting single-season franchise records for wins and points.

Carolina also won its first Metropolitan Division title, clinching division championships in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history. The team is making its fourth consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in the franchise’s North Carolina history.

Carolina’s complete 2022 First Round schedule is below: