RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new report shows the upcoming NHL Stadium Series in Raleigh could bring in more than $12 million to the area.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Washington Capitals in the Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game at North Carolina State University’s Carter-Finley Stadium on Feb. 18. The game marks the first time the Hurricanes will take part in or host an outdoor game.

The Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, a division of Visit Raleigh, reports the game to have an economic impact of $12.4 million for the region. That estimate is for the game only and doesn’t include events leading up to the game such as Fan Fest downtown the day prior.

A post-event economic impact report that includes the game and all surrounding events is expected in the weeks following the matchup, The Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance said.

Events surrounding the game officially get underway on Wednesday, Feb. 15 with the NHL Legacy Project Unveil. According to the NHL, the project focuses on “growing the game at the grassroots level through ball and street hockey.” The Hurricanes and NHL plan to develop ball and street hockey programming and leagues with increased attention on special hockey, underserved, adaptive and underrepresented communities, they said.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Hurricanes will host their inaugural Hall of Fame Night. Goaltender Cam Ward, who spent 13 of his 14 career seasons in Carolina, will be inducted into the organization’s new Hall of Fame. Ward, 38, played 668 regular-season games with the team (2005-18). He also went 23-18 in the playoffs with a 2.38 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

The No. 25 overall pick will have his number retired, and be inducted with current head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis and Glen Wesley.

Finally, Carolina’s Fan Fest is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, on Fayetteville Street in Raleigh. The event is free and open to the public. Programming includes photo opportunities with a Stanley Cup, Hurricanes Alumni autographs, a drone show, food trucks, live music, fireworks, street hockey, craft beer, art installations, photo stations and a Kids’ Zone.